Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.