Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

