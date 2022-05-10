Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

