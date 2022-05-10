Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,010 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VMware by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,861,000 after buying an additional 959,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $108,196,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.58 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

