Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 52,354 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

