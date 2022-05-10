Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Incyte were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

