Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,284.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

