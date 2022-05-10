Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

SCCAF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

