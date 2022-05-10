Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 15,696,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

