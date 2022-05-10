Smith Salley & Associates Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.05 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

