Smith Salley & Associates Buys Shares of 1,695 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

GNRC stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.33. 1,322,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,213. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.10 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

