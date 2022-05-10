Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,856,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,386,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.