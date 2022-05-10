Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.95. 53,514,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,256,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.20 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

