Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,644,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

