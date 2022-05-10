Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

