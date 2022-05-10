Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
SNPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
