Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

SNPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

