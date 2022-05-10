SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 427,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.31. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.14 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

