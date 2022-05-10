SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

TSE:SNC opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.14 and a one year high of C$38.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

