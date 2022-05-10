SnowSwap Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003775 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $543,256.99 and approximately $35,654.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

