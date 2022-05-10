Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $21.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. Societe Generale cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.58) to €16.80 ($17.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.50 ($26.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

