Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $555.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $673.58 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $691.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 48,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

