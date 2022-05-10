Sologenic (SOLO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $144.57 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00520529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036328 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.50 or 1.94894925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.90 or 0.07484870 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

