SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

