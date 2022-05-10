Sonder (SOND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.41 per share for the quarter. Sonder has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonder alerts:

Shares of SOND opened at 2.75 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 2.72 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

SOND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonder currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 8.25.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.