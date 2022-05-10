Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

