Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

SWN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,704,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

