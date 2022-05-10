SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Cut by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 8,711,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

