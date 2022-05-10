SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. 68,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.