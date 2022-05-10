SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.48

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 93213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,801,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,240,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

