SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

