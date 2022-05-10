Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002115 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00148853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00354448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

