Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $117.29 Average PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 472,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 493,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

