Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

