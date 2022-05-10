Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

