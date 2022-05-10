Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$64.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.92.

Shares of TOY opened at C$43.55 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

