Spire Global (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Spire Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

