Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,958. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

