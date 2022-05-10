STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.82

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.82 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 1915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

