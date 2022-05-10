StaFi Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and $8.46 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00142926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00347278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.