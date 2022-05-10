Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.
Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.99 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.87 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($30.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.62.
STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.72).
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
