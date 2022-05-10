Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$111.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total transaction of C$733,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

