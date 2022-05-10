StockNews.com Downgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,923. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $30,462,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $10,193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.