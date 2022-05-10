StockNews.com Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVTC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVTC stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

