StockNews.com Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

NYMT remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $7,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

