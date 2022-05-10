StockNews.com Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
NYMT remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $7,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
