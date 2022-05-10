StockNews.com Lowers Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NYSE OPY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.03 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

