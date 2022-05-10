StockNews.com Upgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Hold

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

ATO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 952,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

