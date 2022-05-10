Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

