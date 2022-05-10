Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 147.5%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) was up 147.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)
