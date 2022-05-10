Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Head-To-Head Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69% Blucora 1.61% 19.46% 6.31%

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.64 -$153.43 million N/A N/A Blucora $885.20 million 0.86 $7.76 million $0.28 56.79

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunlight Financial and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.59%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

