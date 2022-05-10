Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 203,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,925. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $146,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

